There was a time when grabbing a magazine off the rack felt like a little treat. Whether you were at the grocery store checkout or hanging out in a waiting room, flipping through pages was just part of the routine. You’d spot a headline that teased some wild celebrity scoop or a new recipe you’d probably never make, and somehow you had to read it.

Why Aren't Magazines Popular Anymore?

But somewhere along the way, things changed. Maybe it was smartphones. Maybe it was social media. Probably both. Now, instead of picking up a magazine, we scroll. We get news, trends, and gossip all in one place, without even standing up. It’s faster, it’s cheaper, and let’s be real, it’s just easier.

That shift hit the magazine world hard. Favorites that used to be everywhere started disappearing. You may notice that magazine racks are getting smaller, if they are still around at all. The big names folded or moved everything online. And the ones that stuck around? They don’t look the same. Fewer issues, thinner pages, and sometimes, recycled content you already saw online weeks ago.

I still think there’s a charm to holding a physical magazine, but it’s no longer the primary way most people consume content. Ads moved online. Readers followed, but print couldn’t keep up.

Iconic Magazine Brands Calling It Quits

McClatchy Media Company owns four magazines, and last week, it informed its staff that the brands would cease printing after the June 2025 issues.

The Street published McClatchy's reasoning behind halting the presses.

Despite the best efforts of many of our talented colleagues, we have been unable to develop a profitable business model for four of our magazine titles. We are grateful for the meaningful contributions of the affected employees and are providing support during the transition.

These magazine brands include:

It doesn’t mean all magazines are dead, but the golden age is definitely over. The covers might still be there in airports or tucked away in bookstores, but they’re not the go-to anymore. We’ve traded the page flip for the finger swipe, and that old habit of saving your favorite issue for the coffee table? That’s mostly gone too.