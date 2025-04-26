New Jersey Is Now The Luxury Car Capital Of America
New Jersey can add another title to its resume. The Garden State is the luxury car capital of the nation.
Which State Has The Most Luxury Cars?
According to a recent report, if you like to drive in luxury, you have chosen the right state if you picked New Jersey.
The data was put together by the website I See Cars, and the results were a little bit surprising.
Have you noticed more luxury cars on New Jersey roads recently? Well, it's not your imagination.
New Jersey Leads In Luxury Cars
This data suggests that the state with the most luxury vehicles on the road is the Garden State.
New Jersey has more than a 50% higher percentage of luxury vehicles than the national average.
Our percentage share of luxury cars in New Jersey is 30.6%, and that makes us #1 on the list for the entire country.
New Jersey's Favorite Luxury Car
We are the only state in America where that percentage is over 30, with Connecticut ranking #2 with 28.3%. The national average is 19.2%
According to recent research, the most popular luxury car brand in New Jersey is BMW, followed by Tesla and Mercedez-Benz.
On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the lowest percentage share of luxury cars are North Dakota (6.7%), Montana (5.4%), and Wyoming (4.8%).
