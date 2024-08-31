Will New Jersey Have A Beautiful Local Summer?

Have you been looking forward to local summer at the Jersey Shore? Have you wondered how the weather is going to be?

We all look forward to the days at the Jersey Shore when the summer weather is still around, but all the tourists have found their way back home.

Local Summer In New Jersey

We refer to it as local summer, and for some Jersey Shore residents, it’s the best part of the season.

It’s the time we reclaim the beaches and boardwalks and enjoy them for ourselves. But sometimes September weather just doesn’t cooperate.

Our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has always cautioned us about the accuracy of long-range forecasts, and we respect that warning 100%.

New Jersey's Long-Range Forecast

But we just couldn’t help ourselves when it came to taking a quick peek at the Accuweather outlook for September at the Jersey Shore.

Rain is only forecast on 4 days of the month, and the temperatures look like they are going to be right where we like them.

Daytime highs are predicted to range between 69 degrees and 81 degrees and the lowest temperature in the long-range outlook for September is 50 degrees on the night of September 20th.

Of course, none of this is set in stone, it’s the weather after all.

But it is nice to know that some indicator of September weather is leaning in our favor.

It can’t hurt to put that out into the universe. It may help.

