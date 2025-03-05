New Jersey Town Makes Ultra-Exclusive List Of Best Beach Towns

One of New Jersey's most storied and beloved beach towns has made the exclusive list of the best small beach towns in America.

The category is "best small beach towns in America", and only 9 towns made the list. Yes, one of New Jersey's amazing beach towns is on that ultra-exclusive list.

Which New Jersey Beach Town Is Considered One Of The Best In America?

The list was put together by Afar, a popular and respected travel site, and they kept the list of amazing small beach tows small. Only 9 towns made their exclusive list.

We can't wait to find out which beloved Jersey Shore town made the list, but which one rose above the rest. It might not be the town you're thinking of.

Here are some hints. This beach town is historic, but it's not Cape May. It's got a great nightlife, but it's not Atlantic City.

This New Jersey Beach Town Combines History And Modern Excitement

The New Jersey beach town that made this exciting list is our beloved Asbury Park. It finds itself on a list that also includes Montauk, New York, and Montecito, California.

Asbury Park has been on a meteoric rise for the past decade, and is well on its way to reaching its lofty place among the best beaches in the world.

There are so many Jersey Shore beaches that would be worthy of an honor like this, and we are so happy that one of them, Asbury Park, is getting some national love.

Summer is coming, so make plans to get to the legendary town of Asbury Park for amazing summer fun.

Check out some of the best beach towns in New Jersey according to state residents...

