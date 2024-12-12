A few significant laws will be enacted in 2025 that may impact your wages and private information.

Let's start with New Jersey's minimum wage.

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by 36 cents to $15.49 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2025.

This is part of Governor Murphy's plan to gradually increase the minimum wage yearly.

Speaking of pay, the state will force employers to have greater transparency regarding salary.

What is the New Jersey Pay Transparency Law?

How many times have you seen a job listing that interests you but couldn't find any information about the salary in the ad?

Starting June 1, 2025, that will change in The Garden State.

According to the New Jersey Monitor, the New Jersey Pay Transparency Law will require New Jersey employers with more than ten workers to disclose a compensation range and benefits in job postings.

It also requires employers to disclose promotional opportunities to current employees.

Bill sponsor Sen. Paul Moriarty said:

Why make people jump through hoops, only to find out at the end that they’re not going to be paid what they think they deserve? This law will prove beneficial to job seekers as well as those looking to hire.

First-time offenders will face a $300 fine and $600 for every offense afterward.

There's another influential law going into effect in 2025, and it has to do with our privacy.

What is the New Jersey Data Protection Act (NJDPA)?

This legislation, signed into law on January 16th, 2024, will ensure the protection of personal data for New Jersey residents.

Our data is always being collected online, which will not change. What will change is the information we can access.

The NJDPA will allow any resident of New Jersey to verify and view information related to them.

You'll also be able to fix errors, eliminate your data, and prevent your information from being sold or used to target ads.

Sounds good, but how is this going to be done?

Businesses must be more transparent, providing explanations and documentation about data collection and sharing.

This is a big one—data minimization.

Businesses must only collect data that is necessary for the purposes they disclose.

Opt-outs will also be easily accessible, and there'll be more of them.

This isn't a law that businesses will want to mess around with.

The first violation will result in a penalty of $2,500, while a second violation will attract a penalty of $20,000.