In my attempt to make sense of my own Mets fandom, it dawned on me that all New Jersey children should be Mets fans.

Why New Jersey Kids Should Be Mets Fans

Let me make sense of what seems like an absurd idea. I think the facts will help you to understand my theory.

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If you are raising a child in New Jersey, you know it can be a full-time job, since you take every opportunity to create learning moments for your children.

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I am here to tell you that the Mets can help you with some of the most important teachable moments of childhood.

Here Are Some Of The Ways Being A Mets Fan Can Help Your Kids

I have broken down some of the difficult speed bumps in life that the Mets can help your children with, and they are hard to argue.

Patience - The motto for the Mets has been "maybe next year" for decades. If that doesn't teach you patience, nothing will.

Frustration - When they're in the lead, they often find a way to lose. When they're losing, they often put together a comeback that falls just short. I hope you're learning, kids.

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Disappointment - I hate to turn this into a math lesson, but Patience + Frustration = Disappointment, at least according to the Mets calculator.

Anger Management - Here's one thing I can guarantee. If you're a Mets fan, you are going to get angry, and knowing how to deal with that emotion is a great life tool.

Broken Heart - The last time the Mets won the World Series was 40 years ago. In the past four decades, 1 championship and 39 broken hearts. You learn to deal with it.

Loyalty - Maybe the most important lesson the Mets can teach your children.is that no matter what, if you love something, you love it through good and bad times, and through thick and thin.

Now, doesn't it make sense to you? Kids will be stronger and more well-rounded if they grow up as Mets fans.

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo