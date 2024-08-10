The History Of One Of New Jersey’s Most Legendary Italian Restaurants

If you love great New Jersey Italian food, there is a legendary restaurant that you have to try in the heart of Asbury Park.

Jimmy's Italian Restaurant is among the most famous and legendary restaurants in the Garden State.

One Of New Jersey's Best Italian Restaurants

For a restaurant with such fame, it started in the most humble of ways. A couple who owned a successful wholesale produce stand just around the corner from where Jimmy's stands today, decided they were tired of traveling to New York to get a really good meal.

Get our free mobile app

The year was 1982, and Diane Marrucca, along with her husband Jimmy made the life-changing decision to purchase Freddie's Restaurant and Pizzeria on Asbury Ave. and turn it into an Italian restaurant that would use the simple formula of fresh ingredients and meals made-to-order, and the legend had begun.

Read More: New Jersey's Coziest Restaurant

Before long, word was getting out about the amazing food and wonderful service at Jimmy's and in addition to people from all over Monmouth and Ocean Counties, celebrities and rock stars began showing up to find out what all the buzz was about.

The iconic actor Jimmy Stewart paid a visit, as did Ronald Reagan, and the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

And as if those incredible names weren't enough, the ultimate blessing came from the "Chairman of the Board" Frank Sinatra, who also paid a visit to Jimmy's.

I am proud to say I have been there several times, and the experience was amazing each time.

If you haven't already, you should give this historic restaurant a try. Jimmy's is located at 1405 Asbury Ave. in Asbury Park.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan