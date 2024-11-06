New Jersey is a paradise for baked treats if you've got a sweet tooth.

The Garden State offers everything from traditional Italian pastries to over-the-top desserts that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you’re in the mood for cookies, cakes, or pastries, you’ll find a bakery in Jersey with just what you’re craving.

According to Bake Magazine, cookies are America’s most-produced bakery item, and 89% of bakeries offer them on their menus.

They are followed closely by cakes at 79% and cupcakes at 73%.

Muffins, scones, and cinnamon rolls are bakery staples and various artisan breads.

In New Jersey, bakeries elevate these classic treats with unique twists, premium ingredients, and flavors that pay homage to the state’s diverse culinary roots.

Italian pastries are especially beloved in New Jersey, and for good reason.

These desserts, known for their delicate layers and rich fillings, bring a touch of Italy’s regional flavors to the local bakery scene.

Some of the most famous Italian pastries you’ll find include:

1. Sfogliatella – A flaky, ricotta-filled pastry from Campania.

2. Cannoli – Sicily’s famous pastry tubes filled with sweetened ricotta.

3. Panbriacone – A boozy, fruity bread from Tuscany.

4. Presnitz – A sweet, nutty pastry from Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

5. Maritozzi – Soft, cream-filled buns from Lazio.

6. Cassata – A colorful, layered Sicilian cake with marzipan.

7. Bombolone – Italian-style doughnuts from Tuscany, often filled with custard.

8. Azime dolci – Crispy, unleavened cookies from Veneto.

The region’s bakeries highlight not only Italian classics but also innovative desserts and American favorites, ensuring there’s a treat for everyone.

And if your cravings extend beyond pastries, New Jersey’s diners—known for hearty meals and comforting sweets—are also worth exploring.

So, next time you’re in New Jersey and need a sugar fix, you’ll have plenty of options to satisfy every sweet tooth, from traditional to trendy.

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan