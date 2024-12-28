New Jersey Gets Great Grades For Intelligence

You have to be smart to negotiate life in New Jersey, but are Garden State residents among the smartest in America?

A recent study helped answer the question of where the intelligence of New Jersey residents ranks against that of other states in America.

Data Ranks How Smart New Jersey Is

If you were venturing a guess on where the Garden State ranks for Intelligence, you'd have to consider the place you're making that decision.

If you happen to be driving at the time you're taking your guess, we think the rank for the Garden State might be lowered considerably.

The report, published by World Population Review, used a large amount of data, including SAT, ACT, and IQ scores.

New Jersey Intelligence Rank Is Impressive

It's time to find out how smart we are in New Jersey. You'll be happy to know we made the top 10 smartest states!

The Garden State ranks as the 7th most smart state in America, which is impressive.

According to this data, Massachusetts is the smartest state in the nation, and it wasn't even close.

Which State Is The Smartest In America

Massachusetts scored 20 points higher than the #2 state (Connecticut) and about thirty points higher than New Jersey.

The average IQ in Massachusetts is 104.3, as compared to 102.8 in the Garden State.

On the other end of the rankings, West Virginia finished with the lowest overall numbers. The average IQ there is 98.7, and their score was around 80 points lower than Massachusetts.

Here are the only other states in the study that ranked higher than New Jersey(from 6 to 2). They are New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut.

