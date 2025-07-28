If you think New Jersey towns are awesome, think again. The most Instagrammable towns in America have been released, and our conversation is about which towns aren't on the list, not the ones that are.

Most Instagrammable Small Towns In America

As soon as we heard the website Modern Teen put together a list of the 10 most Instagrammable small towns in America, we had high hopes for some great towns in the Garden State.

My first thought was that we could create a top ten list of New Jersey small towns, so at least one or two must have made their list.

But, as it turns out, this top 10 list doesn't have a single New Jersey small town on it, and that was disappointing.

Best Small Towns In America To Take A Photo In

That's not to say that the list isn't a solid one, because it is. There are great towns like Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, and Leavenworth, Washington, on this impressive list.

But there are New Jersey small towns that we think are very Instagrammable. Sure, we're a little biased about our love for the Garden State, but we needed to do something to show that affection.

With all due respect to the original list, we decided to expand on the idea and come up with our list of the 10 most Instagrammable New Jersey small towns.

The Most Instagrammable New Jersey Small Towns

Let's see if you agree with our choices. And let's find out how many of these great little towns you've been to.

You can also use this list as a great bucket list for towns you want to visit this year. I hope you enjoy the list.

