Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Will Not Reopen For The 2025 Season And Is Up For Sale

I'm so upset to hear this.

This restaurant and ice cream shop has been a beloved staple for many years, it's hard to imagine a summer without it.

I have so many fond memories of going there as a kid with my parents and taking my own children there for lunch and ice cream.

It's been around for decades, but is now up for sale and sadly will not be reopening for the summer season under the current ownership.

So here's a little wishful thinking...

There's always the chance that whoever buys it will just keep things the same.

You never know, but I'm trying to hold on to hope!

Castle Harbor Restaurant And Ice Cream Shop Will NOT Re-Open.

Castle Harbor in Delran, Burlington County, has been around since the 1950s, but just announced it will not be reopening for the 2025 season and is currently up for sale.

Castle Harbor is located on St. Mihiel Drive (River Road) near several marinas.

We used to look at the boats and sit along the water while enjoying our ice cream.

Owner Jim Dapontes wrote on Facebook "After much consideration, I have decided not to re-open Castle Harbor at this time. I have valued each of my customers and the support you have shown Castle over the years. It is impossible to express my gratitude for your loyal patronage. Any gift cards purchased will be honored."



So many people shared on Facebook just how special Castle Harbor has been to them over the years...

"So sad to hear this. It’s such a hidden gem in the local area."

"This is so sad!!! So many great memories!"

"So sad to hear this. a staple of my childhood!"

"This is my favorite place to go, and I'm so sorry to see you close."

