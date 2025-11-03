Holiday Cheer Starts Early With These Shopping Trends Across New Jersey
We don't waste any time in New Jersey, do we?
Halloween's barely over, and the holiday shopping season is already in full swing! Plenty of people are getting a head start on finding the perfect gifts and stocking up for a season full of cheer!
I'm always envious of people who start their shopping early. It makes sense. Why wait until the last minute to get your shopping when you can skip the stress and start early!
New Jersey Shoppers Are Getting A Head Start On The Holidays
According to the National Retail Foundation’s Annual Winter Holiday Consumer Spending Survey, 42% of shoppers are already stocking up for the season.
Which is a reminder of how far behind I am!!
I haven't purchased anything yet!
Consumers are budgeting an average $890 for gifts and other seasonal items, with families with children planning to spend $33 more on average on gifts this year, according to the report.
How Early Holiday Shopping Eases Stress For New Jersey Families
Some more interesting takeaways include the reasons why consumers shop early.
54% say to spread out gift shopping budgets, 41% want to avoid the last-minute stress, 40% say the promotions and prices are too good to pass up, 38% don't want to deal with the crowds, and 28% say shopping early means more time to enjoy the holidays.
That last one is very true. If you're done, you really get to ENJOY the holidays, relaxing, and spending time with loved ones without the last-minute stress.
