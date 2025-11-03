We don't waste any time in New Jersey, do we?

Halloween's barely over, and the holiday shopping season is already in full swing! Plenty of people are getting a head start on finding the perfect gifts and stocking up for a season full of cheer!

Get our free mobile app

I'm always envious of people who start their shopping early. It makes sense. Why wait until the last minute to get your shopping when you can skip the stress and start early!

Read More: Holiday Spending Already Stressing You Out? New Jersey, You’re Not Alone

New Jersey Shoppers Are Getting A Head Start On The Holidays

According to the National Retail Foundation’s Annual Winter Holiday Consumer Spending Survey, 42% of shoppers are already stocking up for the season.

Which is a reminder of how far behind I am!!

I haven't purchased anything yet!

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Consumers are budgeting an average $890 for gifts and other seasonal items, with families with children planning to spend $33 more on average on gifts this year, according to the report.

How Early Holiday Shopping Eases Stress For New Jersey Families

Some more interesting takeaways include the reasons why consumers shop early.

54% say to spread out gift shopping budgets, 41% want to avoid the last-minute stress, 40% say the promotions and prices are too good to pass up, 38% don't want to deal with the crowds, and 28% say shopping early means more time to enjoy the holidays.

That last one is very true. If you're done, you really get to ENJOY the holidays, relaxing, and spending time with loved ones without the last-minute stress.

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's 10 best places to unwind during the holidays Think of these featured locations when you're in need of a self-care day. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce