Being a “hippie” these days isn’t about tie-dye and flowers like it was back in the 60s. A modern hippie is more about mindset. They usually care deeply about the planet, shop local, recycle, and look for ways to live more naturally. Many are into yoga or meditation, and they love anything that helps them slow down and enjoy life. They might have a small garden, buy organic, or follow a plant-based diet. Most of all, modern hippies value kindness, community, and experiences over stuff.

Man Plays Drums While Others Dance During The Rainbow Family Gathering July 4 2001 In Getty Images loading...

What Makes a City a "Hippie Town?"

For starters, it probably has a bunch of small shops selling handmade goods or vintage finds. Think cozy coffee shops that source beans, restaurants that use ingredients from local farms, and maybe even a farmer’s market every weekend. A true hippie town will also have outdoor spaces where people hang out, whether those are parks or beaches.

I'm naturally drawn to places that feel welcoming and laid back. In New Jersey, a hippie town is likely full of colorful murals, bike racks, and spots to hear live acoustic music. My first thought when I hear "hippie town" is Asbury Park. The locals are usually chill and greet you with a smile. If you’re into slowing life down and soaking up good energy, Asbury is exactly where you want to be.

Woodstock Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Historic Countercultural Concert Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: This Glowing Underground Gem in NJ is the Coolest Thing Ever

Where is New Jersey's Best "Hippie Town?"

I thought Asbury Park would be a shoo-in to take this title, but the writers over at Thrillist had a different idea. They scoured the country, shining a spotlight on each state's biggest hippy town. Here's some background on their choice for NJ's best hippy town.

The gently rolling rural area has nearly as many pop-up organic roadside produce stands as people and is scattered with hippie ex-New Yorkers who escaped the city. Lambertville sits on the river, just across from the slightly more touristy New Hope (the hippiest town in Pennsylvania), and is the area's de facto hippie capital, drawing congregants to downward dog at DIG Yoga before heading back into the country for knitting circles.

Lambertville Lock and Lock Tender's House Zeete via Wikimedia Commons loading...

There you have it. The best place for peace and love in New Jersey is Lambertville, in Hunterdon County.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker