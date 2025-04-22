Foodie experts searched far and wide to find the best hidden gem burger joint, and they have revealed their results.

Best Places In New Jersey For A Great Burger

When it comes to great burgers, my first thought is all of our great Garden State diners all over the state..

If you know anything about New Jersey food, we have a permanent residence at the top of Mount Diner.

If a foodie website is going to name the best hidden gem burger joint in New Jersey, it must be a diner.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burgers?

Here's a spoiler alert. The best hidden gem burger in New Jersey will not be found at a diner, at least not according to the folks at Housely.

They think the best hidden gem burger in New Jersey is at the legendary White Manna in Hackensack.

We asked New Jersey residents which burger joint is the best in New Jersey, and here's what they had to say.

Which Restaurant Has The Best Burger In New Jersey, According to Residents?

You named some great burger joints all over the state, but the one that got the most of your votes in our informal poll was a great restaurant in New Brunswick.

New Jersey residents chose the burgers at Stage Left in New Brunswick as the best in the state.

There are so many great burger joints in New Jersey. As long as you're supporting a great local business, we love it.

