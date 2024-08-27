New Jersey has several haunted roads that have earned a reputation for being particularly eerie.

These stretches of highway in Jersey have become known as some of the scariest in the nation.

And no, I'm not talking about traffic.

Thrill-seekers and paranormal investigators have visited these roads for many years.

Although not known as one of the scariest haunted roads in NJ, Shades of Death Road is certainly a winner when it comes to a name.

This road is situated in Warren County, and local legends tell of murders, a mist that engulfs the road at night, obstructing visibility, and other terrifying occurrences.

Shades of Death Road is even creepier because the origin of the road's name is still a mystery, adding to its horrific reputation.

The Pine Barrens of New Jersey also have their share of haunted roads.

The legend of the "Jersey Devil" has long been associated with this area.

The creature is said to haunt dark and winding roads at night.

While skeptics may dismiss these stories as folklore, the unexplained occurrences on New Jersey's haunted roads continue to fuel the imaginations of those brave enough to explore them.

Whether you're a paranormal enthusiast or a curious traveler, these roads offer a journey into the unknown, where reality blurs with the supernatural, making New Jersey a hotspot for those seeking a scary adventure.

Way.com breaks down America's scariest haunted roads, and NJ is well represented.

Have you ever driven on these haunted highways in the Garden State?

