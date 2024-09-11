Three New Jersey Roads Among The Most Hated In America

Three busy New Jersey roads have made the list of the top 100 most loathed roads in America.

If your first reaction to the fact that 3 New Jersey roads made this list is one of surprise that only three are there you are a true Garden State resident.

New Jersey's Most Hated Roads

There is little doubt which two New Jersey highways ranked the highest on the list published by Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey drivers are not the only drivers in the nation who can't stand the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, but the rankings may surprise you.

According to the study, there is only one New Jersey road to crack the top 10, and that is the Garden State Parkway in the summertime. It ranks #10 on the list.

How Hated Is The New Jersey Turnpike?

It turns out the New Jersey Turnpike is not as hated as you might think. It made the list but only ranked #43 on the most loathed roads in America.

Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

There is one more New Jersey road on the top 100 and it landed somewhere between the Turnpike and the Parkway.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Dangerous Roads

The other New Jersey road that is among the most hated in America is Route 80. and anyone who has driven on it can understand why.

It holds the #25 position on the list rounding out New Jersey's 3 most loathed roads.

If three roads aren't enough for you, check out this list of the most dangerous roads in New Jersey...

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The 5 Worst Monmouth County, NJ Traffic Roads Gallery Credit: Lou Russo