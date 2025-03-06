These are the Jersey towns where everybody knows your name...in a good way.

Tight-knit communities can make or break a city. There are many other factors as well.

The Nextdoor app is a free social media app that helps neighbors connect with their community.

It can be used to share information, buy and sell items, and organize events.

Next Door also has hyper-local news about events, yard sales, and other happenings.

It's easy to get business recommendations for businesses close to your home. There are plenty of options, from contractors to house-sitting and childcare.

Users often buy, sell, and share free items in groups designed to connect neighbors with the same interests.

The Next Door app contacted communities across New Jersey to get intel on the "friendliest" towns in the state.

Some factors considered included cleanliness, affordability, amount of noise pollution, the quantity and quality of parks, safety, schools, walkability, the amount of nature, the sense of community, and the atmosphere.

Each town received a score in the various categories, and the towns with the highest overall scores made the top 15.

Some of the user reviews of their towns are glowing.

peaceful, family-friendly town known for its clean environment and strong community spirit. Nextdoor Neighbors love the town's beautiful parks and the friendly atmosphere that makes it a great place for kids and dogs alike.

known for its community spirit and dog-friendly parks. Nextdoor Neighbors appreciate the safe, quiet environment and the pleasant walks around the scenic lakes.

Did your friendly New Jersey town make the cut?

The 15 Friendliest Towns in New Jersey These are the towns where everybody knows your name, according to research from Next Door. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan