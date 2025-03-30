New Jersey Named Among The Top Food Scenes In America

New Jersey's food scene has been named among the best in America in a recently published report.

No one has to tell the residents of New Jersey that we have some of the best restaurants in the country.

New Jersey Has An Amazing Food Scene

We also know that a night on the town in the Garden State is comparable to a night out in any state.

If you do the math on those two facts, it adds up to an outstanding food scene, and the rest of the country is taking notice.

The well-established and well-respected website Food & Wine recently named the top 10 states with the best food scenes, and New Jersey has made the list.

New Jersey Makes The List For Best Food Scenes In New Jersey

It should come as no surprise that a state with places like Red Bank, Asbury Park, and Freehold, just to name a few, would be named among the best food scenes in the country.

New Jersey barely made the top 10, landing in the number 10 spot on the list, just below Rhode Island.

New York and California were probably the most likely states to make the list, and they both did.

Which State Has The Best Food Scene?

New York ranked as the state with the second-best food scene in America. California ranked #4.

The home state of Las Vegas ranked third, and the state with the best food scene in America is Hawaii.

But, huge congratulations are to all the great restaurants we are so lucky to have in New Jersey.

You have made the Garden State one of the best for the food scene in America. it's deserved, and we appreciate you all.

