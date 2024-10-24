Is New Jersey Getting A New Flood Risk Map Change?

Is the Jersey Shore prepared for a flood risk map change that could drastically affect life for many area residents?

NJ Beach Town Devastated By Hurricane Sandy Tears Down Storm-Damaged Homes Jersey Shore damage from Sandy. (Getty Images) loading...

According to News 12, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is planning to make changes to the Jersey Shore flood risk maps and some might be drastic.

New Proposal Would Change The Jersey Shore Flood Risk Map

In some towns along the Jersey Shore, the new map would mean hundreds of homes and businesses would find themselves impacted.

Get our free mobile app

Critics of the plan say the new map would be based on flawed data from a 2019 study that has been debunked by studies since then.

NJ Beach Town Devastated By Hurricane Sandy Tears Down Storm-Damaged Homes Damage from Superstorm Sandy (Getty Images) loading...

The study was done by the Rutgers New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center and says that by the year 2100, the rise in the sea level would be as follows...

Data From The Study Regarding Sea Level Changes In New Jersey

There would be an 83% chance the sea level would rise between one and one-half feet.

Read More: New Jersey's Top Tourist Attraction

The chance that the sea level would rise 2.8 feet to 3.9 feet would be 50%, and there would be a 17% chance the rise in sea level would be somewhere between 3.9 and 6.3 feet.

These changes are not in effect yet, and the public can still comment on the proposal until November 3rd.

For more info on the proposal, review the links below.

https://dep.nj.gov/njreal/facts/

You can make your comments about the proposal at the link below.

https://dep.nj.gov/rules/rule-comment-form/

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo