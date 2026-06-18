So many New Jersey residents think fondly of their childhood in the Garden State, and I asked residents to tell us their favorite New Jersey memory.

Where Did Your Favorite New Jersey Memory Happen?

After thinking about it, I didn't want to limit the story to childhood, since great New Jersey memories can happen at any age, so let's hear about all your New Jersey memories.

I asked New Jersey residents to share their favorite Garden State memories with us on social media platforms, and some of them are amazing.

Photo by Katherine Hanlon on Unsplash Photo by Katherine Hanlon on Unsplash

New Jersey residents never disappoint. You love to share New Jersey stories with us, and we love to hear them. So, here are some great Garden State memories that may strike a chord with you.

New Jersey Residents Share Great Memories

There is no better memory than a great one with Dad, and Mitch captured that.

Night fishing on a boat with my Dad. We went blue fishing out of Belmar and caught 25 blues between us. Mitch E.

Andrew shared his memories with us, and like so many of us, fondly remembers trips from years past.

Since I grew up in Elizabeth when it was polluted and stinky, leaving to go to the Catskill Mts was always my favorite.

It's heartwarming to hear stories that make your heart smile, and all of them happened in the Garden State. I'll leave you with one more, but first we have to salute the New Jersey humor from Curt, who said, "moving away".

Here's a nice one from Barbara F.,

The camping club with neighbors in Hazlet my family belonged to. Emanon which is noname backwards.

I love hearing your great New Jersey memories, and I'm so glad you shared them. Thanks!

11 Ortley Beach Summer Memories Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley