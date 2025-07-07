We all give in to the guilty pleasure of fast food, but how does New Jersey's consumption compare with other states around the nation?

How Much Fast Food Do New Jersey Residents Eat?

Maybe you're craving a Big Mac and have been all day. Once in a while, you're going to give in and get one.

Or perhaps you're between appointments and you see the sign for the juicy Whopper, and you can't resist.

And there are times when a name like the Baconator is too scrumptious to resist. We're all human. It happens.

States That Eat The Most Fast Food

But how often do New Jersey residents give in to the temptation of fast food? Or, more importantly, how does our fast food consumption compare to the rest of the nation?

That is the question the folks at WalletHub answered in a recent report on fast food consumption all over the nation.

When you think of hw many fast food restaurants you drive by on your way to work in the Garden State, you might think we'll rank up there with the states that eat the most fast food, but not so fast.

New Jersey's Ranking For Fast Food Consumption

When the results were tabulated, New Jersey residents might be surprised at the results.

You won't find the Garden State in the top ten states for food consumption, and you won't find us in the top 20, either.

New Jersey isn't in the top half of states. We ranked 49th, or second to last, when it comes to fast food eating.

The study revealed each state's "cost of fast food as share of median monthly household income", and New Jersey's was .29%, the lowest in the nation (tied with Massachusetts.

