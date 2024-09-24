New Jersey Weather Predictions For Fall 2024

Now that summer is officially over, it’s time to welcome pumpkin spice season and all the fun fall activities in New Jersey!

As we pack away our summer wardrobe and make room for sweaters and jeans, should we hold onto a few short sleeves and shorts for those warmer days, or can we expect cooler temperatures to take over?

While I love the warm sunshine, humidity, and those blissful 90-degree days at the Jersey Shore, I know that everything has its season. That’s the beauty of living in New Jersey, where we get to experience the full spectrum of weather. So what should we expect this fall?

The Asbury Park Press provided insights from three sources, The Old Farmer's Almanac, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and WeatherWorks, regarding the forecast for fall 2024 in New Jersey.

The Old Farmer's Almanac

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts cooler temperatures in New Jersey averaging below normal starting next month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

NOAA says fall temperatures will be a little above average. in New Jersey.

WeatherWork

WeatherWork predicts fall will be a little warmer than past years.

With mixed predictions for fall temperatures in New Jersey, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow will continue to keep us updated.

If you’re curious about ideal conditions for the best fall foliage in New Jersey, experts say you should look for a mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures.

