New Jersey Town Is Among America’s Best For Fall Foliage

One adorable New Jersey town has been named among the best towns in America for fall foliage.

This time of year, autumn lovers perk up and get ready for their favorite time of the year. Along with pumpkin picking, apple picking, costume shopping, and apple cider donuts, New Jersey residents love looking at beautiful fall foliage.

New Jersey's Best Fall Foliage

We are in luck in the Garden State, at least according to the vastly popular publication Country Living.

A recent article names a New Jersey town one of the best in the whole country for fall foliage.

We congratulate Mountain Lakes. Not only did the town make the list, but it's ranked at a very impressive #25 on the list of 55.

Which New Jersey Town Is The Best For Fall Foliage?

Mountain Lakes is a gorgeous little town nestled in Morris County and is a suburb of New York City.

For over 100 years, this amazing town has been a place where people from the city could go to escape the summer heat and a great place to raise a family.

And when it's time to soak in some of the gorgeous fall sights New Jersey has to offer, there is no better place to do it than Mountain Lakes.

This particular list contains 55 U.S. towns that are best for fall foliage, and Mountain Lakes is right there in the middle.

The #1 town on the list for the best fall foliage in America is Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts, which is located about 180 miles northeast of Mountain Lakes.

