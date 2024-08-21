The Story Of New Jersey’s Englishtown Auction

Did you know that New Jersey is home to one of the oldest open-air markets in the United States?

If you love a good flea market you should get yourself to Manalapan and be part of flea market and auction history at the legendary Englishtown Auction.

New Jersey's Legendary Englishtown Auction

The story of the Englishtown Auction Sales is an amazing one.

It all started for the Sobechko family back in 1929.

Back then it was a place where farmers would gather to trade, sell, and buy livestock, and as they say, the rest is history.

The History Of The Englishtown Auction

Nearly a century later Englishtown has become a beloved place and a family tradition for people all over New Jersey and beyond.

Of course, you can find anything and everything you need when you shop there.

The list of items is nearly endless, but if you’re looking for clothes, home supplies, tools, toys, pet supplies, health and beauty supplies and so much more, you’ve gone to the right place.

Englishtown Auction Details and Hours

Remember, parking and admission are always free, so get ready to go shopping.

Of course, there is extensive indoor and outdoor shopping for your convenience.

Englishtown Auction Sales is open Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and they are open Labor Day, the day after Thanksgiving, and other holidays as well.

Englishtown Auction Sales is located at 90 Wilson Ave. in Manalapan. Enjoy!

