Recently, a list of the 25 best small towns on the East Coast was published. How many New Jersey towns do you think made the list?

What Are The Best Small Towns In New Jersey?

If you live in New Jersey, you probably think we have cornered the market on great small towns.

And you'd have a lot of ammunition to make that claim. New Jersey is loaded with some of the best small towns around.

But when Stacker released its list of the 25 best small towns on the East Coast, how many times do you think New Jersey made the list?

How Many New Jersey Towns Made The List of The East Coast's Best Small Towns?

The most relieving news is that the Garden State did not get shut out. New Jersey towns made the list.

Not only did we get one Garden State town on the list, but we are fortunate enough to have 4 towns make the cut.

And what might be most surprising to New Jersey residents is the fact that Cape May is not one of them. So, which New Jersey towns made the list?

New Jersey Towns That Are Among The Best Small Towns On The East Coast

Here are the 4 Garden State towns we are proud to say made the list of the best small towns on the East Coast.

Congratulations to Princeton Junction (#3), Mountain Lakes (#7). Haworth (#16), and Ho-Ho-Kus (#19) for making the list.

