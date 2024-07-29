The New Jersey Beach Law You Might Be Breaking

Dunes play such an important role at the Jersey Shore, so is it legal to walk on the dunes in New Jersey?

Anyone who went through the Sandy years in New Jersey knows just how important the dunes are to the preservation of the beaches along the Jersey Shore, so we are very careful around them.

Is It Legal To Walk On The Dunes In New Jersey?

But what are the rules surrounding dunes at our beaches?

Get our free mobile app

In particular, is there a law against walking on the dunes? Having seen people on them several times this summer, it’s a question I want to know the answer to, so I did some research.

Read More: The NJ Law You May Not Know

According to the Law Offices of John Zarych, the laws regarding trespassing on the dunes in New Jersey are local ordinances, the penalties can be harsh.

Fines And Punishment For Trespassing In New Jersey

In Stone Harbor, for example, fines can reach over $1000 and could also include up to 90 days in jail.

They also remind us that trespassing is a state violation, so walking on the dunes in the.Garden State could result in legal troubles for any violator and could land you in jail for 6 months and a $1000 fine.

Here’s how the law regarding trespassing in New Jersey is according to Justia.

2C:18-3 Unlicensed entry of structures; defiant trespasser; peering into dwelling places; defenses.

I think most of us would try to avoid the dunes because we know how important they are, but it is summer, and that means the right thing is not always done.

And now you know the law.

Bennies Review New Jersey Beaches Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley