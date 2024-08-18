Do New Jersey Drivers Know These Driving Rules?

Here’s a look at whether or not some of the things we see on the roads of New Jersey every day are legal or illegal.

There are so many road rules to follow in New Jersey sometimes it’s hard to remember what is legal and what isn’t.

Are These Road Moves Legal Or Illegal?

So, we did a little research to determine once and for all whether these things are perfectly fine to do, or whether we’re going to be in trouble for doing them. Keep them in mind the next time you are driving.

Can You Drive Barefoot In New Jersey? According to Direct Auto, not only is it legal to dive barefoot in New Jersey, but it’s also legal in every state in America.

Read More: Is New Jersey America's Tailgating Capital?

Is It Legal To Give The Finger To Another Driver? The answer is a resounding yes, and if you need proof just check the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

More Roadway Legal Questions

Is it Legal to Give A Police Officer The Finger? While we would never recommend this, according to app.com, it’s not illegal.

Get our free mobile app

Is it Legal To Brake Check a Tailgater? Since it’s considered reckless driving, hitting the brakes to try to get a tailgater off your back bumper is illegal, according to Chamlin, Uliano & Walsh.

So, here are your driving tips for the day. So get your best Jersey Salute ready, and hit the roads. And don't even worry if your shoes are comfortable.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan