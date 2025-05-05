It's time to find out if New Jersey drivers are the rudest in America. We tested the Garden State's driving style.

Are New Jersey Drivers America's Worst?

Certain things make someone a bad driver, no matter which state you're driving in. So, is New Jersey worse than other states?

We thought it would be interesting to compare how we drive in New Jersey to the driving habits experts say make us bad drivers.

We all know the worst driving habits in New Jersey, because we see them every day. From not signaling when changing lanes to tailgating, a drive in the Garden State can be a harrowing experience.

Experts Reveal The Worst Driving Habits

Let's start by defining what experts consider the worst driving habits, and determine how many of them are New Jersey driving moves.

We dug in and found the top 5 worst driving habits according to I Drive Safely, and here they are.

Here Are The Top 5 Worst Driving Habits

#5 Not Using Turn Signals

#4 Cutting Off Other Cars

#3 Tailgating

#2 Speeding

#1 Using Your Cell Phone While Driving

That list does not help us in our attempt to claim that New Jersey drivers are not the worst in America.

I've seen one driver perform all of those bad driving habits in one move, and most likely, so have you. It's called the Garden State Parkway.

We thought if we dug deeper, it might shine a better light on Garden State drivers, but some of the other bad habits that landed in the top ten include parking in illegal areas, ignoring traffic signals, and merging improperly.

We shouldn't have dug deeper. In conclusion, we found no solid evidence that New Jersey drivers shouldn't be considered among the worst drivers in America. Sorry, we tried.

