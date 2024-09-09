This Is New Jersey’s Most Recent Dog-Friendly Report Card
We love our dogs in New Jersey, but how well did the Garden State do in a recent study on the most dog-friendly states in America?
A walk down any Main St. in New Jersey will show you how much we love our dogs in New Jersey.
Is New Jersey America's Most Dog-Friendly State?
The more you know New Jersey residents, the more you learn how much we love our dogs, and how much we consider them to be a part of our families.
A study was recently released focusing on which states in America are the most dog-friendly.
It did not surprise us that New Jersey finds itself in the top 10 most dog-friendly states in America based on this recent data.
New Jersey Has A Great Dog-Friendly Score
The results were published by Show Sight Magazine, and considered categories like dog services, dog-friendly activities, facilities, and laws to determine each state's ranking.
Two of the categories that the Garden State was especially strong in were dog services and dog-friendly facilities.
New Jersey was ranked as the 8th most dog-friendly state in America, just one spot behind New York.
Which Are The Most and Least Dog-Friendly States In The Country?
The most dog-friendly state in America is Rhode Island, while the least dog-friendly state is Alaska, which received a 0.00 score for dog-friendliness.
