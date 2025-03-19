This Legendary New Jersey Diner Has Been Named One Of America’s Best

A legendary New Jersey diner has been named one of the best retro diners in America in a recent publication.

New Jersey is known around the world as the diner capital, and in a recent publication, one of our amazing diners has been named among the best retro diners in America.

Which New Jersey Diner Is Among The Best Retro Diners In America?

It's not just any website that gave this diner the honor, either. It's one of the most popular food websites around, Lovefood, that bestowed the honor.

Even though there are over two dozen diners listed among the best in the nation, only one from the Garden State made the list.

The sole New Jersey representative is a diner that has been legendary in the Garden State for decades.

This Legendary New Jersey Diner Is Among America's Best

Congratulations to the amazing Tops Diner in East Newark for being named one of the best retro diners in America.

Tops is also a diner that's been around for a very long time. It all began for Tops back in 1942.

So, this is not a diner that just popped up. It has been making memories for customers for generations and has been honored with awards and titles many times over those decades.

If you love New Jersey diners, this place is a must-visit. Tops is located at 500 Passaic Ave.. in East Newark.

