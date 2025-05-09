New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, and a major website has named one of them the best in America.

New Jersey Is Home To America's Best Diner

There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our diners. They are a way of life in the Garden State.

And when we pick a favorite, we are very loyal to it. And now one of our very own diners has been named the best in America.

Which Garden State diner has climbed to the top of the diner mountain? Maybe it's already your favorite.

Which Diner Is The Best In New Jersey?

The major website Budget Travel named the ten best diners in America in a recent article.

Before we get to the diner that is making us so proud, we have one small gripe about the list.

Even though New Jersey topped the list, no other Garden State diners made the top 10. We're not trying to be greedy, but we are the diner capital of the world.

Which Diner Is America's Best?

Having said that, we do appreciate the way this list spreads the diner love. All parts of the country are celebrated.

Now we move to the top of the list to find out which New Jersey diner is up there. Congratulations to an amazing diner in Wall called The Roadside Diner.

UPDATE -This diner has recently changed ownership (after 27 years) and is currently closed, but according to their Facebook page, the new ownership plans to reopen soon.

