Experts have revealed a list of common items that are carried around in many purses and could pose a real danger to your children, so New Jersey residents need to check for them.

Items That Could Pose A Danger To Your Kids

Parents know there are an infinite number of things to be worried about on any given day, but that comes with the job description.

Some might say it’s even harder to be a parent in New Jersey because distractions complicate parenting, and the Garden State is full of them.

Experts say that some of the most common things we all carry around with us can pose a danger to our children if we are not careful.

Items To Keep An Eye On In Your Purse

This time around, experts are warning us about the contents of parents’ purses and backpacks.

There are things in both that may pose a risk to your kids. We have taken the most common items from the list to share with you.

Some of them might surprise you, and some you may not even know about.

We all want our kids to be safe and happy, so take a minute to ensure these items are out of reach from your children.

Some Dangerous Items In Your Purse

Coins - It’s so easy to drop them in your purse, but if your little one gets hold of one, there is an obvious choking hazard.

Hand Sanitizer - Since COVID, many of us carry it wherever we go, but like perfume, if it has alcohol, it’s a danger if it gets into your kids' hands.

Toothpaste - It’s a common item that you might not think about, but it’s not meant to be swallowed and can cause heart rate and blood pressure issues, according to experts.

You can review the entire list and article at Healthy Kansas Kids. It’s important information for parents all over the country.

