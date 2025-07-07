There’s some pretty wild video making the rounds on Facebook that’s got people in Jersey talking. It shows a local police cruiser rolling right over a pile of live fireworks on the Fourth of July. As you’d expect, that didn’t end quietly. The tires set off the fireworks, sending loud bangs and fiery blasts shooting in all sorts of directions. One person who shared the clip online described the move as reckless, putting several people at risk.

A community group in Penns Grove reposted the 20-second video, which just poured more gas on the fire. Residents in the comments were upset, saying it was a boneheaded move that could have ended much worse. Honestly, it’s pretty remarkable that no one got seriously hurt.

Police Are Looking Into It

Penns Grove Police Director Richard Rivera put out a statement about the whole thing on Sunday. He said he had actually told his officers earlier that day, around 11 in the morning, to keep an eye out for fireworks and anything else flammable. It was the Fourth of July after all, and everyone knows how crazy that can get. But after seeing the video himself, Rivera admitted it was clear the situation needed a closer look. So now the department is doing an internal investigation.

That’s not the only layer to this mess. The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office has already said they’re aware of the incident and will be doing their own review. Meanwhile, Rivera’s role with the department is kind of shaky. Back in May, the prosecutor’s office basically took over running the Penns Grove police because of some licensing problems that impacted a few officers. Rivera’s been pretty vocal about not loving that. In fact, while talking about the fireworks fiasco, he took another swipe at the prosecutor’s office, saying the takeover left him without real power and has kept him from properly informing the public and local leaders.

Video Shows Cop Driving Over Fireworks in Penns Grove

It’s a hot mess in Penns Grove right now. Between the fireworks drama and who’s actually running the police, residents are feeling a little uneasy. Hopefully, things settle down soon and the next Fourth of July goes off without someone literally driving over live explosives.

You can watch the video below, or at this link. Warning: There is offensive language at the end.