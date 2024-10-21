Here Are Some New Jersey Connections In Major Horror Movies

Halloween is almost here and that means it's horror movie season. Here are some New Jersey connections to some great horror flicks.

New Jersey has a fascinating history of connections to horror movies. The first one that might come to your mind is the Amityville Horror house.

New Jersey's Horror Movie Connections

This iconic horror movie was set in Long Island, but the actual home in the film is in Toms River.

That famous home recently was sold about a year ago for nearly $1.5 million according to nj.com.

The actual house that the book and the movie were based on is in Amityville, and you can read about it in an amazing article at House Beautiful.

There Are Many New Jersey Places That Were Part Of Legendary Horror Movies.

We can't forget Friday the 13th which was shot in several New Jersey locations. The Hardwick location of Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is among the more famous spots in the movie, according to Dread Central.

We're not sure you consider Jaws a horror movie, but many believe the story gets inspiration from New Jersey's shark attacks of 1916.

And here's a little scary movie history for you. The 1910 adaptation of Frankenstein was filmed by Edison Studios, originally in West Orange.

So, there is no doubt that the Garden State has made its mark on the horror movie industry over the years.

And here's one more for the record books. The creator of The Addams Family had a childhood home in Westfield.

