New Jersey’s Stunning Congestion And Traffic Statistics

We all know New Jersey is congested and it leads to traffic troubles, but some statistics might even shock the most experienced Garden State driver.

It's simple New Jersey math. We have too many people squeezed into a small state, and there's not enough room on the roads for all of us to get where we need to go.

New Jersey Is One Of America's Most Congested States

But some of the statistics are jaw-dropping, proving we have to deal with more congestion in the Garden State than almost all the other states in the nation.

Some of the data that will open your eyes even wider to the problem comes from a report published at Insider Monkey.

Here's one piece of information that stood out for me. In New Jersey, we have 176.07 vehicles per mile. No wonder we can never get anywhere on time.

The Data About New Jersey Congestion Proves What We Already Know

If you've ever lived in a small town, you may have gone a month and not seen that many cars and that is what New Jersey averages per mile.

Here's another piece of data that will infuriate New Jersey commuters. Experts say Garden State drivers waste 48 hours in traffic a year. Ouch.

For the record, the amount of time we spend stuck in traffic is higher than anywhere else in the nation.

So, next time you get home after a long day, there are a ton of reasons we're tired and stressed. Hey, it's New Jersey.

