Report – New Jersey College Has Hardest Working Students In America

According to a recent report, New Jersey is home to the college with the hardest-working students in America.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

A recent study was done, and reported at Stacker, that determined the hardest-working students in America.

New Jersey Is Home To The College With The Hardest Working Students

It used a unique method to make its determination. The study figured out the percentage of students who rode from the campus to the workplace.

Get our free mobile app

And when all the tabulating was done, a New Jersey college ranked #1 in the nation as the hardest working students.

Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash loading...

Here are some clues. See if you can determine the university we're talking about.

Can You Guess Which College Has The Hardest Working Students?

This school is the nation's eighth-oldest institution of higher learning and was founded in 1766, a decade before the American Revolution.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Amazing Beach Towns According To You

It was originally known as Queen's College and didn't change its name to the current one until 1825.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

The University's Newark branch was founded in 1946, and the Camden branch was founded in 1950.

In 1972 this institute of higher learning admitted its first full class of women students,

Spoiler Alert - We Reveal The Answer

If you haven't guessed by now, we're going to let the cat out of the bag. We are, of course, talking about Rutgers University.

In that recent study of hard-working students we discussed earlier, 46.3 of student trips are from the campus to the workplace, making those students the hardest working in America.

Congratulations to the students at Rutgers University for a well-earned honor.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo