Family Owned And Operated New Jersey Coffee Shop Named One Of The Best In The Country
Looking for a good cup of coffee?
You may need to take a little drive to get there, but a good cup of coffee is definitely worth the trip.
There's a coffee shop in New Jersey named one of the top 10 independent coffee shops in the country.
There are a lot of great places to choose from in New Jersey to get your caffeine fix so it's a big honor for this family-owned and operated coffee shop that has been around for nearly 15 years now.
A new list from USA Today ranks this Camden County coffee shop 7th best in the country with a place in Texas, Monomyth Coffee, taking the top spot.
Jersey Java & Tea Co. in Haddonfield Named One of the Best in the Country
Located at 140 North Haddon Avenue, Jersey Java & Tea Co. serves locally roasted specialty coffee, and they make everything there, including delicious pastries.
"We switch out our coffees on a monthly basis to accommodate seasonal harvests and get you coffees when they're in their prime," according to their website.
Sounds amazing!
