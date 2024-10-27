Looking for a good cup of coffee?

You may need to take a little drive to get there, but a good cup of coffee is definitely worth the trip.

There's a coffee shop in New Jersey named one of the top 10 independent coffee shops in the country.

There are a lot of great places to choose from in New Jersey to get your caffeine fix so it's a big honor for this family-owned and operated coffee shop that has been around for nearly 15 years now.

A new list from USA Today ranks this Camden County coffee shop 7th best in the country with a place in Texas, Monomyth Coffee, taking the top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Java & Tea Co. (@jerseyjava)

Jersey Java & Tea Co. in Haddonfield Named One of the Best in the Country

Located at 140 North Haddon Avenue, Jersey Java & Tea Co. serves locally roasted specialty coffee, and they make everything there, including delicious pastries.

"We switch out our coffees on a monthly basis to accommodate seasonal harvests and get you coffees when they're in their prime," according to their website.

Sounds amazing!

