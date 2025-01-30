Statistics Show New Jersey’s Surprising Rank in Coffee Consumption

According to a recent report, New Jersey residents don't love coffee nearly as much as we might have thought.

You can look to the left and look to the right, and in each direction, almost every New Jersey resident is clutching their precious cup of coffee.

New Jersey's Average Coffee Consumption Might Surprise You

Tell a co-worker they have to arrive at work quickly and can't stop for their morning coffee, and watch what happens.

Despite all the circumstantial evidence that surrounds us every day, the data we found says the opposite.

According to Balance Coffee, New Jersey is ranked as one of the states with the lowest coffee consumption in America.

We Drink Much Less Coffee In New Jersey Than Most U.S States

In the Garden State, we drink over a full cup less than the state that drinks the most coffee in America.

In Michigan, the study says they're drinking 2.52 cups of coffee a day, which makes them America's top coffee state.

In New Jersey, we are drinking, on average, less than one and a half cups a day, and that puts us 4th from the bottom on the list.

Only Minnesota, Arizona, and Utah drink fewer cups of coffee per day than we do in the Garden State.

New Jersey's average daily coffee consumption is exactly 1.45 cups per day. The nation's lowest average (Utah) is 1.29 cups.

