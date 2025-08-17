New Jersey is known for a lot of things, like great food, beautiful shore towns, and some of the most stubborn drivers on the planet. But there’s one thing the Jersey isn’t exactly proud of, and that’s its cancer rates. Sadly, NJ has some of the highest rates in the country, and it’s something that hits home for a lot of families.

Why Are Cancer Rates High in New Jersey?

Some experts say it’s partly because there’s so much industry in the state. Chemical plants, old manufacturing sites, and even leftover pollution from long ago all play a role. Add in the fact that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country, surrounded by lots of pollution, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Why Certain Areas Are Hotspots

It turns out not all parts of New Jersey are equal when it comes to cancer risk. Some counties consistently show higher rates of diagnosis, and it’s not just about age or genetics: environmental factors and access to healthcare matter a lot. Towns near old industrial zones or highways seem to struggle the most.

What Locals Can Do

There’s no magic fix, but there are steps people can take. Early detection is huge, and Jersey has a lot of screening programs that are either low-cost or free. It’s also worth paying attention to water quality reports, local air conditions, and keeping up with health checkups.

Living in NJ comes with many perks, but this is one challenge the state continues to face. The more awareness people have, the better our chances are of staying healthy.

Take a look at the counties where cancer is the most prevalent, and keep scrolling for eye-opening information about the State's leading causes of death.

