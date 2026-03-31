A clever study has revealed New Jersey's winner in the hot dog vs. hamburger battle, and the results may surprise you.

New Jersey's Hot Dog vs. Hamburger Battle

The thing we love about this question is that there is no wrong answer. Does New Jersey love hot dogs or hamburgers more?

One source found a clever way to determine the answer. They used the purchase of certain items in the Garden State. Those items, however, were not hot dogs or burgers. Wait. What?

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A report at Fox Business tells us that data from InstaCart leads us to the winner of the hot dog vs. hamburger battle.

How Would You Determine Whether New Jersey Loves Hot Dogs Or Burgers More?

The way they determined it has nothing to do with how many hot dogs or burgers were sold. Why? We don't know, but we do love what they used as the data.

Read More: The Best Summer Spots In New Jersey For Summer 2026

They looked at the number of hot dog or hamburger buns that were sold, and that led them to their conclusion.

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Based on the number of buns that were sold in the Garden State, New Jersey is officially a hamburger state.

New Jersey Loves A Good Burger

While most states are hot dog states, New Jersey residents are more likely to bite into a juicy burger.

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This is information that will come in handy when you're stocking up your freezer for summer guests. Good luck!

11 Ortley Beach Summer Memories Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley