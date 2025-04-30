New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing bakeries in the country, and an influential website has just named New Jersey's best.

In the Garden State, we all have a bit of a sweet tooth, which means we love a good bakery.

The Best Bakery In New Jersey

There are so many incredible bakeries all over New Jersey, the question becomes which one to choose.

It's impossible to try them all, even though we'd love to try, so we leave the task of choosing New Jersey's best bakery to the experts.

In this case, the amazing folks at Chef Standards stretched their taste buds all over New Jersey and America, to name the best bakery in each state.

Experts Try The Best Bakery In New Jersey

After trying great bakeries from Newton to Cape May, these foodie experts chose New Jersey's best bakery.

Let's see if you agree with their choice. They found it in Montclair, and this bakery is legendary.

Have you ever been to an amazing place called Montclair Bread Company? If not, it is a place you need to put on your bucket list as soon as possible.

Montclair's Best Bakery

The experts say artisanal baking lovers will adore the Montclair Bread Company. You can choose from incredible bread to outstanding sweet treats.

If you want to try the amazing baked goods at Montclair Baking Company, it's located at 16 Label St., Montclair.

Here are some other great New Jersey bakeries you should try. Visit The Able Baker in Maplewood, Mr. Cupcakes in Clifton, and West Orange Bake Shop in West Orange.

