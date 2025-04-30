The One New Jersey Bakery That Needs To Go On Your Bucket List Now
New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing bakeries in the country, and an influential website has just named New Jersey's best.
In the Garden State, we all have a bit of a sweet tooth, which means we love a good bakery.
The Best Bakery In New Jersey
There are so many incredible bakeries all over New Jersey, the question becomes which one to choose.
It's impossible to try them all, even though we'd love to try, so we leave the task of choosing New Jersey's best bakery to the experts.
In this case, the amazing folks at Chef Standards stretched their taste buds all over New Jersey and America, to name the best bakery in each state.
Experts Try The Best Bakery In New Jersey
After trying great bakeries from Newton to Cape May, these foodie experts chose New Jersey's best bakery.
Read More: New Jersey's Best Dessert
Let's see if you agree with their choice. They found it in Montclair, and this bakery is legendary.
Have you ever been to an amazing place called Montclair Bread Company? If not, it is a place you need to put on your bucket list as soon as possible.
Montclair's Best Bakery
The experts say artisanal baking lovers will adore the Montclair Bread Company. You can choose from incredible bread to outstanding sweet treats.
If you want to try the amazing baked goods at Montclair Baking Company, it's located at 16 Label St., Montclair.
Here are some other great New Jersey bakeries you should try. Visit The Able Baker in Maplewood, Mr. Cupcakes in Clifton, and West Orange Bake Shop in West Orange.
The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
Updated - The 15 Richest Towns In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo