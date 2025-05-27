There’s this road trip legend people can’t stop talking about... Buc-ee’s. If you’ve ever driven through Texas or some Southern states, you’ve probably seen the signs for miles before actually pulling in. And when you finally get there, it’s kind of a mix between a massive gas station, a convenience store on steroids, and the cleanest bathrooms you’ve ever seen. Folks talk more about the bathrooms than anything else.

People don’t just stop for gas. They go for brisket sandwiches, snacks, and rows of "Buc-ee the Beaver" merch. It’s a whole vibe.

Why Doesn't New Jersey Have a Buc-ee's Yet?

There was a Buc-ee’s billboard that popped up on the Turnpike not long ago, and it got everyone buzzing. But here's the thing: we have this whole "we don't pump our own gas" pride happening. That’s a big deal for Buc-ee’s, because their entire setup revolves around self-service. We're talking over 100 pumps at some locations. Staffing each one? Not really in their playbook.

Still, you can’t help but think about how perfect it would be on a long Jersey road trip, snagging some fresh fudge, stocking up on snacks, and walking out with a t-shirt you didn’t know you needed. The beaver and Wawa goose can live in harmony, right?

Will New Jersey Ever Get a Buc-ee's?

Never say never. Every year or so, the idea of eliminating full-service gas is floated. It just tends to reason that one of these days the state will pass it. If and when it does, watch out. That glowing Buc-ee Beaver sign will be up before we know it.

I wasn't shocked to read that a handful of potential future sites for New Jersey Buc-ee’s had been leaked.

Where in New Jersey Would a Buc-ee's Open?

Two variables to keep in mind. For a Buc-ee's to be viable, there must be a lot of space to build and, most importantly, proximity to major highways.

North Jersey would likely be ruled out. Sure, there are lots of highways, but everything is packed in tight, and there isn't much open land to build on.

That leaves these candidates.

Deepwater (Salem County)

Located near the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the junction of I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, this area offers lots of space and high traffic from commercial and passenger vehicles.

Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

Unlike Atlantic County's Hamilton Township, further south and east, Mercer County's Hamilton Township is situated along I-295 and near the New Jersey Turnpike. It provides access to central New Jersey's most significant areas and could serve travelers between Philadelphia and New York City.

Vineland (Cumberland County)

As one of the larger cities in South Jersey, Vineland is accessible via Route 55 and could attract both local residents and travelers heading to shore destinations.

East Brunswick (Middlesex County)

Located along the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 18, East Brunswick is a strategic spot for capturing traffic between New York City and southern New Jersey.

Mount Laurel (Burlington County)

With proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295, Mount Laurel is a hub for travelers and has commercial zones that might be perfect for a large Buc-ee’s facility.