A New Jersey Boardwalk Is Named The Best Boardwalk In America

New Jersey is home to the first boardwalk in America, and now a publication has named one of our boardwalks the best in the country.

New Jersey Is Home To America's Best Boardwalk

The website Time Out ranked the 15 best boardwalks in America and one of the Garden State's most legendary boardwalks is at the very top of the list.

Some of the great boardwalks around the country that also made the list include The Virginia Beach Boardwalk, The Venice Beach Boardwalk in California, and The Santa Monica Pier in California just to name a few.

Which New Jersey Boardwalk Tops This Exclusive List?

The boardwalk that tops the list is our very own legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk, and we couldn't be happier about that choice.

That's right, the very first boardwalk in the United States is considered the best in the country even 150 years after it opened.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk opened in June of 1870, and the legendary summer place has been making memories for families worldwide ever since.

New Jersey Has So Many Amazing Boardwalks

New Jersey residents will remind you that Atlantic City is not the only New Jersey town with an amazing boardwalk.

We have to give honorable mentions to Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, as well as the Seaside Heights and Cape May Boardwalks even though none of those made this particular list.

We'll have to make peace with the fact that no list, especially one of only 15, can include all of New Jersey's favorite boardwalks!

Some Of The Jersey Shore's Amazing Boardwalks