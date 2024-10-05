In New Jersey, we take our waffles seriously; frozen waffles just don’t cut it.

I have nothing against Eggos—they're handy to have in the freezer for emergencies—but here, it's all about the real deal.

When you think of waffles in New Jersey, one word should immediately come to mind: diners.

Jersey diners are known for serving some of the best, most satisfying waffles around.

A prime example is Tops Diner in East Newark, which, in my opinion, makes one of the finest waffles in the world.

Just take a look at their creations, and you'll understand why diner waffles hold a special place in our hearts.

Interestingly, when Eat This, Not That went state by state to identify the best waffles in the U.S., a diner waffle didn’t take the top spot for New Jersey.

Instead, that honor went to a growing chain making waves with their over-the-top waffle creations.

Waffle Wednesdays have become a pretty big deal in New Jersey.

If you want to indulge, this eatery has creations like a fried Oreo waffle tower that will leave you speechless (and probably in a sugar coma).

I’ve visited this spot many times and devoured its wacky waffles topped with ice cream, candy bars, syrup, and pretty much any sugary treat you can imagine.

The crazy toppings might grab your attention, but don’t overlook the waffles themselves—they're actually delicious.

You can always opt for a classic waffle with butter and syrup if you're not into the wild.

But if you’re feeling adventurous, they offer toppings like Oreos, Nutella, peanut butter, and coconut to take your waffle experience to the next level.

Congratulations to Brownstone Pancake Factory for being recognized for having some of the best waffles in the country.

If you haven’t been there yet, it’s definitely worth the trip! And who knows?

You might just see them on the Food Network soon, showcasing the deliciousness that is New Jersey waffles.

BPF has locations in Brick, Edgewood, Englewood Cliffs, and Freehold.