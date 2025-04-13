New Jersey Is Among The Best States In America To Shop

According to some experts, New Jersey is one of the best states to do some shopping in the whole country.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Shopping is among New Jersey's favorite hobbies. It's right up there with eating pizza and going to the beach.

New Jersey Is Among The Best States For Shoppers

And according to some experts, New Jersey is one of the best states to shop in in America.

Get our free mobile app

It makes perfect sense. New Jersey is not only the diner capital of the world. We are the mall capital as well.

Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash loading...

Sio, when the good folks at Smarter Travel chose New Jersey as one of the best states for shopping, we shouldn't be surprised.

The Garden State Has A Lot Of Shopping Space

The report says that the Garden State has over 1 million square feet of mall space to shop in, and that's impressive.

Read More: New Jersey's Top 10 Beaches

The experts realize that the malls are the key to our shopping in New Jersey, but it's not the only kind of shopping we have.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

If you've ever been to places like Cape May or Smithville, you know shopping in these areas can be some of the best shopping the state has to offer.

New Jersey Residents Love To Shop In Our State

The article says New Jersey is one of the top 10 states to shop in, and we are in complete agreement.

Other states that made the top 10 include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash loading...

The Garden State boasts nearly 30 malls, and for a state the size of ours, that's an impressive number.

Congratulations to New Jersey for being tops for pizza, diners, bagels, and now shopping. Those are some impressive categories to be at the top of.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo