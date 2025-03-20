New Jersey Residents Choose The State’s Best Special Occasion Restaurant

If you are looking for the perfect "special occasion" restaurant, New Jersey residents have some suggestions.

We recently compiled a list of the best special-occasion restaurants in New Jersey based on the votes of Garden State residents on several social media platforms and my radio show.

What Is The Best Special Occasion Restaurant in New Jersey?

Today, we want to share some of the results with you so you can give these great New Jersey restaurants a try the next time a big occasion is on your calendar.

Some of the names might be familiar to you, and others may not, but they are all worth a try and should go on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list soon.

We decided to highlight the three restaurants that got the most votes, but we will add some honorable mentions at the end as well.

Here are the three restaurants that got more votes than any others in our unscientific survey. See if you agree.

Here Are Your Top Three Choices For Best Special Occasion Restaurant In NJ

#3 Peter Shileds Inn & Restaurant - This is a beautiful and legendary Cape May restaurant and would be the perfect environment for your special occasion celebration.

#2 Charlie's of Bay Head - It's one of the most talked about restaurants in the whole state, and it should be on your bucket list.

#1 Scarborough Fair - This incredible Sea Girt restaurant has the most amazing ambiance and outstanding food as well.

We also want to mention great restaurants like The Molly Pitcher Inn, The Smithville Inn, and Chart House, which also received a lot of votes.

