What makes a small town exceptional? It usually comes down to a few simple things. A great small town is more than just its size. It’s about community, the friendly faces, local shops where people actually know your name, and that laid-back vibe you can’t always get in bigger places. Little mom-and-pop stores that have been around forever are still in business thanks to loyal customers.

Small towns also have cool traditions. Maybe it’s a festival, a high school football rivalry, or a holiday parade that everyone looks forward to. These things give a place personality. Plus, there’s something relaxing about slower traffic and less noise. I know, I forgot that it actually exists in the state as well.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash loading...

Why New Jersey Has Tons of Great Small Towns

Many would be surprised to know that when it comes to states packed with awesome small towns, New Jersey is pretty hard to beat. Sure, the stereotypes are all about the Parkway and busy suburbs, but there are so many charming spots all over the state.

Part of it is location. Because we're squeezed between major cities like New York and Philly, lots of small towns eventually became commuter hubs. Over time, they kept their old-school appeal while still being close to "the action." It's the best of both worlds. You get chill streets and mom-and-pop businesses, but you’re never too far from big-city excitement. That’s why so many people fall in love with NJ’s small towns and never want to leave.

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash Photo by David Vives on Unsplash loading...

Lifestyle website Cheapism ranked the top 25 small towns in America, and three of them are in The Garden State, more than any other state in the nation. Here are the criteria they used.

These cities have 25,000 to 100,000 residents and were rated according to 43 metrics in five broad categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Each of the metrics was scored from 0 to 100. The average across all domains was then used to determine which cities are best. If you’re looking for a place to vacation or even move, here are the small cities worth considering.

By Alexisrael - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link By Alexisrael - Own work , CC BY-SA 3.0, Link loading...

This small town of about 25,000 people is in the top 20 safest towns. It's only 15 miles from New York City, making it ideal for commuters. Within the town's approximately six mile size, there is a thriving downtown area, hospital, and nationally-recognized schools.

By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link By Famartin - Own work , CC BY-SA 4.0, Link loading...

Does the name Princeton ring a bell? Most people have heard of the eponymous Ivy League university, and the city of Princeton is home to a majority of the campus. That means there is a great deal of history and culture to be found in this area. Princeton also holds various festivals throughout the year that visitors and residents alike can enjoy.

READ MORE: Why This NJ Food Festival is Considered One of America's Best

And all the way at number three is Bergen County's...

By Alexisrael - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link By Alexisrael - Own work , CC BY-SA 3.0, Link loading...

#3 - Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn provides many services to its community members. Folks who live there can make use of the Community Center and free transportation on the popular minibus, or enjoy a visit to the local theater. This small city also ranks among the top 50 for health and education.

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey? Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan