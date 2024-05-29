New Jersey Town Named Among The Best Places To Live In America

New Jersey is a eat place to live, and now a national publication has named one of our cities one of the best to live in the country for 2023-2024.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report released a list of the 150 best towns to live in the United States, and Trenton was the highest New Jersey town on the list.

The Best Places To Live In America List Has Changed This Year

The list projects the best places to live in America for 2024-2025, and Trenton's place on the list has changed dramatically in a year.

According to NorthJersey.com, Trenton ranked a very solid #10 on the list last year, but the latest figures paint a different story.

Read More: New Jersey's Best Beach

There were no New Jersey towns in the top 10 or even top 20 on the list. No Garden State town made the top 50, or even the top 100, which is a story in itself.

Is Trenton New Jersey A Great Place To Live?

Trenton, did, however, make the list, which calls it the 145th best place to live in America, and that is still very impressive.

Get our free mobile app

In my opinion, there are a ton of great towns in New Jersey that could have easily made the list.

The categories that each town was rated on included "quality of life" and "value", and if you've lived in New Jersey for more than a minute, you know we might come up a little shy in the "value" category.

Having said that, many of our towns like Spring Lake, Chatham, Florham Park, and so many others could easily make up for it in the "quality of life" category.

Must Visit Small Towns At The Jersey Shore