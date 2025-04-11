The New Jersey Beach Town That Made The Best And Most Affordable List

There is a New Jersey beach town that the experts say is among the best and most affordable in America.

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash loading...

No one from New Jersey has ever been shocked that Garden State beach towns have made a list of the best.

A New Jersey Beach Town Is Awesome And Still Affordable?

We are, however, a little surprised to hear the word "affordable" associated with anything in New Jersey.

The experts have revealed that there is a New Jersey beach town that has made a very exclusive list of the best and most affordable beaches in America.

Photo by Khatam Tadayon on Unsplash Photo by Khatam Tadayon on Unsplash loading...

Those experts are from Beyond The Journey, and when they compiled a list of the best and most affordable beach towns in America, a legendary New Jersey town was among them.

A Legendary New Jersey Beach Town Makes The Exclusive List

We all know the highlights of Cape May. There's the gorgeous beach, the incredible Victorian-era buildings, and the great shopping. But the word affordability is something most of us don't associate with New Jersey.

We're surprised to hear about it, and so were the experts in this article, but we are proud to say that Cape May made #12 on this very exclusive list of only 19 beach towns.

Photo by Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

We believe that every honor Cape May gets, they deserve. And it's great news to hear that the experts are agreeing with the value of a trip to Cape May.

New Jersey residents know most things in our life aren't inexpensive, so having that word associated with one of our most beloved towns is a good feeling.

So, next time you're trying to decide where to take the family for a getaway, think Cape May. It's a trip you'll never forget or regret.

