Experts Reveal New Jersey’s Best Spot For An Instagram Photo
There are a lot of great spots in New Jersey for an Instagram photo, but experts say this is the top spot.
The possibilities are endless if you think of all the incredible places in New Jersey that would make a perfect Instagram photo.
Which New Jersey Spots Are Great For An Instagram Photo?
The experts at Buzzfeed made a list of the best places in each state for an Instagram photo, and before we get to their selections, we wanted to share our choices for great Instagram places in the Garden State.
Here are three awesome Instagram photo spots in New Jersey that we love, even though these experts didn't choose them.
#3 Asbury Park Convention Hall Sunrise - If you've never seen the sunrise over Convention Hall in Asbury Park, you need to get that on your bucket list soon.
#2 The Beach At Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach - We're not sure if it's all the summer time memories or if it's just the sheer beauty.
Read More: Travel Experts Reveal New Jersey's Most Beautiful Places
#1 Long Beach Island (all of it) - No matter where you look in LBI, you'll find something beautiful.
We love those spots very much, and we admit, we're partial to the Jersey Shore. So, which spot did the experts pick?
Congratulations to Buttermilk Falls in Walpack for being named the best place for an Instagram photo in New Jersey.
If you've never been there, that's another place to put on your New Jersey bucket list.
